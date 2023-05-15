India Makes Unique ID Number Mandatory for Doctors to Practice Medicine

The National Medical Commission has passed a new resolution making it mandatory for all doctors to have a Identification Number (UID) to practice medicine in India.

As per the new regulation, the UID will be generated centrally by the NMC ethics board and thereby grant the practitioner, registration in NMR and eligibility to practice medicine in India.

The new NMC notification says that there will be a common national medical register for all the registered medical practitioners and doctors in the country. The same will be maintained by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) under the NMC.

The said register will contain all the entries of the registered medical practitioners of all State Registers.

It will be maintained by the various State Medical Councils that will have all the detailed relevant information about the doctors.

This unique licence will be issued to a registered medical practitioner and will be valid for five years.

After this five-year valid period, the doctor will have to renew the licencing by making an application to the State Medical Council, said the new notification.

In case of renewal, the application to renew this licence may be made before three months of the expiration of the validity of the licence.