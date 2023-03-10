Home » India » India Moved from Women Development to Women-led Development in Past 9 Years: PM Modi

India Moved from Women Development to Women-led Development in Past 9 Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology and maths in the country today was 42 per cent.

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 12:25 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister also said around 70 per cent beneficiaries of the Mudra loan are women. (PTI Photo)
The prime minister also said around 70 per cent beneficiaries of the Mudra loan are women. (PTI Photo)

Pushing for unicorns in self-help groups for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has moved from women development to women-led development in the last nine years.

Addressing the post-budget webinar on women empowerment, Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology and maths in the country today was 42 per cent.

“Can we make unicorns in self-help groups too, we have brought that vision in this year’s budget," he said.

Unicorn companies are those that reach a valuation of USD 1 billion without being listed on the stock market.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The prime minister also said around 70 per cent beneficiaries of the Mudra loan are women.

“These women are not only increasing the earnings of their families but are also opening new economic avenues for the nation," he said.

Modi also linked a sense of respect towards women to their equality.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated: March 10, 2023, 12:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+24PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Varma Among Celebrity Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week 2023