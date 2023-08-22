India Prays In Temples And Mosques For Chandrayaan-3 Successful Landing On Moon

People across India performed special prayers at temples and offered Namaz for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.

On Tuesday, Madarsa students offered Namaz at the Islamic Center mosque in Lucknow for the success of India’s highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

Visuals released by the news agency ANI show children at the Islamic Center mosque reciting a special prayer for the Chandrayaan-3 landing as they bow down to offer namaz for the success of the mission.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told ANI that the children at the Islamic Centre mosque study science and are extremely excited about India’s moon mission.

“Children offered namaz at Islamic Center madrasa and prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3…They also study science here so they have a lot of curiosity regarding this. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and officials of ISRO. If the landing is successful tomorrow on the unexplored lunar south pole, India will be the first country to successfully do this," Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali was quoted by ANI as saying.

Havan Performed For Chandrayaan-3 Landing

In another instance, a special pooja was performed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra to seek the blessings of the sacred Yamuna river for the safe landing of Vikram lander on the moon’s surface. A large number of people gathered at the Etmauddaula viewpoint park along the river, to join the prayers and puja.

Meanwhile, a special prayer was organised at Mata Vaishno Devi Cave at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun for the successful landing of Chandrayaan on August 23.