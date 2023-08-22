Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitPragyan RoverISROHimachal Pradesh Rains
India Records 23 Fresh Covid Cases

The death toll is 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,676)

August 22, 2023

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,280, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. (Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File)
India has logged 23 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 1,470, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,280, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate is 1.18 per cent.  According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

