India Records 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (File photo/Reuters)
A single-day rise of 310 fresh coronavirus cases was reported in India while the active cases decreased to 4,222, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The country’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,54,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    first published: May 31, 2023, 10:46 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 10:46 IST
