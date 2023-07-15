Trends :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
India Records 54 New Covid Infections, Count of Active Cases Now 1,408

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 12:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent. (Shutterstock)

India has recorded a single-day rise of 54 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,408, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,914 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,819), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,497, while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent, according to the data.

    According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 12:46 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 12:46 IST
