India Records 54 New Covid Infections, Count of Active Cases Now 1,408

India has recorded a single-day rise of 54 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,408, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,914 and the tally of the infections is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,819), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.