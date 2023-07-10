India Records Covid Cases At An All-time Low Since The First Case In 2020

India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).