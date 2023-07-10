Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » India Records Covid Cases At An All-time Low Since The First Case In 2020

India Records Covid Cases At An All-time Low Since The First Case In 2020

As per the updated data, the number of active cases stands at 1, 431 while the death count was recorded as 5,31,931

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:40 IST

New Delhi, India

India has recorded all-time low count of covid cases since 2020. (Representational Image/PTI)
India has recorded all-time low count of covid cases since 2020. (Representational Image/PTI)

India has recorded 24 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since January 2020 when the first case of the virus was reported in Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The count of active cases was 1,431 while the death toll was recorded as 5,31,913, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,599).

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to                 4,44,61,255 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:40 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 12:40 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App