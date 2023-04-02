Home » India » India Records Jump in Daily Covid Tally With 3,823 Fresh Cases in Last 24 Hours

India Records Jump in Daily Covid Tally With 3,823 Fresh Cases in Last 24 Hours

The jump of 3,823 fresh Covid cases comes a day after India recorded 2,994 new Covid cases. On Friday, India logged 3,095 daily cases

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The country has been witnessing an uptick in Covid cases lately. (Shutterstock/File)
The country has been witnessing an uptick in Covid cases lately. (Shutterstock/File)

A day after India saw a slight dip in daily Covid cases, the country has reported a jump in infections again with over 3,800 fresh cases of the novel virus.

The jump of 3,823 fresh Covid cases comes a day after India recorded 2,994 new Covid infections. On Friday, India logged 3,095 daily cases.

Today’s Covid Bulletin:​

-3,824 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours in India

-18,389 active cases in India at present

-Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent

-1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increase total recoveries to 4,41,73,335

-Recovery rate currently at 98.77  per cent

-Daily positivity rate at 2.87 per cent

-Weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent

first published: April 02, 2023, 10:05 IST
last updated: April 02, 2023, 10:12 IST
