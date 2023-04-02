India Records Jump in Daily Covid Tally With 3,823 Fresh Cases in Last 24 Hours

A day after India saw a slight dip in daily Covid cases, the country has reported a jump in infections again with over 3,800 fresh cases of the novel virus.

The jump of 3,823 fresh Covid cases comes a day after India recorded 2,994 new Covid infections. On Friday, India logged 3,095 daily cases.

Today’s Covid Bulletin:​

-3,824 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours in India

-18,389 active cases in India at present

-Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent

-1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increase total recoveries to 4,41,73,335

-Recovery rate currently at 98.77 per cent

-Daily positivity rate at 2.87 per cent

-Weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent

