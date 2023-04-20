India Reports 12,591 New Covid Cases in 24 Hrs, Active Caseload at 65,286; Delhi, Maha Among Top Contributors

India has reported 12,591 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours. At present, the country’s active caseload stands at 65,286.

According to government data, there have been 10,827 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 4,42,61,476 cases. The daily positivity rate is at 5.46% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.32%.

Presently, the active cases stand at 0.15% and the recovery rate is at 98.67%.

Among the major contributors to India’s total cases are Delhi and Maharashtra, which reported 1,767 and 1,100 cases respectively yesterday. Director of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital had said last week that Covid cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks.

Cases On April 19

India had logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll had increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which included 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.

The active cases comprised 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

