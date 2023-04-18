India, Russia Review Ties, Agree to Address Trade Deficit and Market Access Issues

India and Russia on Tuesday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral trade and economic relationship and agreed to work together to unlock its full potential including through addressing the trade deficit and market access issues.

Talks on trade were held during the two-day visit of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

Russian Deputy PM and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Co-chaired India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

“Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, H.E. Mr. Denis Manturov, the Co-chair of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), visited New Delhi from 17- 18 April 2023," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The Sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral trade and economic relationship, and agreed to work together to unlock its full potential including through addressing the trade deficit and market access issues," MEA added.

During his India visit, Manturov was accompanied by senior representatives from several Russian Ministries.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and NSA Ajit Doval.

Manturov, who is also Russia’s the Minister of Industry & Trade, discussed measures to strengthen economic cooperation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Both ministers exchanged views on strengthening economic and financial cooperation in areas of mutual interests to promote bilateral investment and trade," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Manturov visited India to attend the 24th session of the IRIGC-TEC. He was accompanied by senior representatives from several Russian ministries.

A tweet from the Russian mission said that steps to ensure uninterrupted mutual settlements, primarily the use of national currencies, were discussed.

“During the meeting w/ #India’s Finance Minister, necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted mutual settlements, primarily w/ use of national currencies, were discussed. Mutual interest in concluding #RussiaIndia agreement on encouragement & mutual protection of investment was noted," the Russian Embassy in India tweeted.

