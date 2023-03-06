India, Russia Review Trade & Investment Ties At Virtual Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a virtual meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in a bid to give a fresh push to trade and investments.

Manturov, who is also the Minister of Trade and Industry, and Jaishankar co-chaired the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

“The two sides agreed to work together to unlock the full potential of India-Russia bilateral trade and economic relations including through addressing the trade deficit and market access issues," a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

Jaishankar and Manturov reviewed the progress achieved in the various Working Group and Sub-Group Meetings under the IRIGC-TEC framework since their meeting in Moscow in November 2022 and gave guidance to prepare ground for the next in person meeting, which will be held in New Delhi at mutually convenient dates.

​The Inter-governmental Commission is a mechanism for regularly monitoring bilateral progress across the sectors of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries which was set up by an Agreement on inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed in May 1992.

The first session of IRIGC was held on September 13-14 1994 and 23 meetings of the mechanism have been held so far.

The 24th IRIGC-TEC meeting will be hosted by India and Monday’s review meeting will pave the way for the same.

