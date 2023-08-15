India Showing Way to Fight Climate Change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change.

India has launched “Life Mission" which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Big Cat Alliance.

“The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

ISA aims to promote solar energy utilisation and facilitate cooperation among solar-rich countries for mutual benefits. It was launched in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande.

Advertisement

CDRI is an international initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of infrastructure systems in the face of natural and man-made disasters.