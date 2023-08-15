Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » India Showing Way to Fight Climate Change: PM Modi

India Showing Way to Fight Climate Change: PM Modi

"The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 10:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change.

India has launched “Life Mission" which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Big Cat Alliance.

“The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

ISA aims to promote solar energy utilisation and facilitate cooperation among solar-rich countries for mutual benefits. It was launched in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande.

Advertisement

CDRI is an international initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of infrastructure systems in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • It brings together governments, organisations and experts to collaborate on developing strategies, policies and technologies to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water and communication networks to withstand and recover from various types of disasters.

    The International Big Cat Alliance aims to protect and conserve seven major big cats – tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah — across the world.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 15, 2023, 10:23 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 10:23 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App