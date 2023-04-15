India Sizzles Under Scorching Heatwave, Rains to Bring Respite to These States Next Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures ranging from 39-42 degrees Celsius, above normal by 3-5 notches, were observed over parts of central and east India on Saturday.

“These are above natural 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of North India, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra," the weather office said in its bulletin.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above by 2-3 degrees Celsius over parts of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 3-4 days. These are likely to be above normal by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the rest of the country, it said.

Northwest India

Over the next 48 hours, temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius, followed by a subsequent drop of about 2-4 degrees Celsius.

There is a high likelihood of light to moderate isolated scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the western Himalayan region from the night of April 15 to April 19. On April 17-19, this weather is expected to affect Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. Additionally, hailstorms and isolated heavy rainfall are also expected over the western Himalayan region on April 17-19.

Central India

Over the next 24 hours, there is not expected to be any significant change in maximum temperatures, but they are likely to gradually rise by 2 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

In the next 5 days, there is a forecast of light to moderate isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha. On April 15, 18, and 19, this weather is also predicted to affect Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

West India

In the next 5 days, there is a forecast of light to moderate isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. According to the India Meteorological Department, a new western disturbance is likely to be active over Rajasthan on Tuesday-Wednesday.

South Peninsular India

Light to moderate isolated rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected in the next 5 days. Coastal Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience this weather on Saturday, while Telangana is expected to be affected from April 15-17. In addition, North Karnataka may also experience this weather on April 15, 18, and 19.

Heatwave Conditions in These States

Heatwave conditions are expected over Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Bihar and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days. On Saturday, Odisha is likely to experience similar conditions.

Rajasthan

In the last 24 hours, Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, indicating a continuation of heatwave-like conditions. However, a western disturbance is expected to bring relief in the form of thunderstorms, sudden strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour, and light rain in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Ajmer divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region, on Tuesday afternoon.

Bihar

At least five places in Bihar recorded temperatures crossing the 43-degree Celsius mark, indicating severe heatwave conditions that are expected to persist till April 24. In response to this, the Bihar Disaster Management minister, Shahnawaz, has advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and avoid dehydration. District authorities have also been directed to monitor the situation in their respective districts, and the state Disaster Management department is closely monitoring the situation.

A heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature in the plains reaches a minimum of 40 degrees Celsius, at least 37 degrees in coastal regions, and at least 30 degrees in hilly regions. Additionally, the departure from the normal temperature should be at least 4.5 degrees.

(With inputs from PTI)

