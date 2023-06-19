Trends :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » India, UK Conclude Another Round of Talks on Free Trade Agreement

India, UK Conclude Another Round of Talks on Free Trade Agreement

India and the United Kingdom concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-UK FTA (free trade agreement)

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 22:50 IST

New Delhi, India

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year.
India and the UK concluded the tenth round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement last week, and the next round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month, an official statement said on Monday.

The negotiations for the agreement were launched on January 13, 2021.

"On June 9, India and the United Kingdom concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-UK FTA (free trade agreement)," it said.

    • Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas in over 50 separate sessions, according to the statement.

    The talks included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas, it said, adding, "The eleventh round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 22:50 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 22:50 IST
