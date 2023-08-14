India, US Must Team Up in Military, Space: Congressman Thanedar to News18, Condemns Khalistani Activities

US Congressman Shri Thanedar is among the delegation that has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 77th Independence Day ceremony tomorrow. Thanedar spoke exclusively in an interview to News18 and said he escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Joint Session of the US Congress where his speech was “well received". PM Modi invited Thanedar to the I-Day celebrations, and “this all started with the PM’s visit to the US".

News18 asked Thanedar about India’s role as a world leader, and he pointed out that the US wants India to look at Russia as an “aggressor" and how it has devastated Ukraine.

Advertisement

Amid the increasing attacks on Indian consulates in the US, UK, Canada and Australia by the Khalistani groups, Thanedar said he condemns such activities. “Any protest needs to be peaceful", he added.

Edited Interview:

Q: How does it feel to come back to India on the Independence Day? Are you witnessing any change in the country?

Huge change. Last 75 years have been amazing. India has advanced so much in technology. Its economy is the fifth largest in the world. India has young people with different cultures. G20 presidency shows the importance of India in the world scene.

Q: We are speaking at a time when India is preparing for the G20 Summit. Do you see India in a role of a ‘Vishwa Guru’? Can it solve problems such as supply chain and food scarcity?

It certainly can happen and will happen. It is very important that India rethinks non-aligned policy but the US is the real super power now and Russia is an aggressor. India has to look at what Russia has done in Ukraine. Putin is a dictator. India has to look at China’s military aggression on northern borders of India. US expects India to be able to look at Russia’s aggression and if India can put it all in perspective, it can surely deliver in G20.

Advertisement

Q: With the increasing threat from China in cyberspace, India has recently banned the import of laptops and tablets and certain types of computers while the US has imposed heavy restrictions in key sectors such as semi-conductor, AI and quantum computing. Do you see both the countries moving on the same page?

Advertisement

China practices unfair trade with respect to labour and environment, and the US takes it very seriously. In any future trade with China, all countries must take into account that China abides by the international labour, environmental and climate change laws.

Q: ‘Free and inclusive’ Indo-Pacific is what both India and US believe in. How do you see India’s role in Indo-Pacific? Can India and US collaborate militarily to stop China’s expansionist policies?

Advertisement

Absolutely. Many of those issues were addressed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US. Agreements between two governments on jet engines and drones addressed many of those issues. India and US must have collaboration in military, cyber and space. This does appear to a have lot of bipartisan support when Modi ji addressed the House; look at the standing ovation he received. India and US must have strong long-lasting friendship and relation to bring peace in Indo-Pacific.