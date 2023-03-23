Home » India » India Will Always Remember Sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: PM Modi

India Will Always Remember Sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: PM Modi

The three freedom fighters were hanged by the British in 1931 in what is known as the 'Lahore conspiracy' case, and their story of sacrifice and valour is considered one of the most inspirational chapters of the Indian freedom movement.

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 11:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier addresses lauding the three freedom fighters. (File Photo: PTI)
The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier addresses lauding the three freedom fighters. (File Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day on Thursday.

The day is observed to mark their death anniversary.

The three freedom fighters were hanged by the British in 1931 in what is known as the ‘Lahore conspiracy’ case, and their story of sacrifice and valour is considered one of the most inspirational chapters of the Indian freedom movement.

Modi tweeted, “India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

The prime minister also posted a clip of his earlier addresses lauding the three freedom fighters.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 23, 2023, 11:52 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 11:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!