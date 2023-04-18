Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Indian Army Begins Sanitisation Efforts After 1999 Kargil War Shell Kills Boy

Indian Army Begins Sanitisation Efforts After 1999 Kargil War Shell Kills Boy

The incident occurred when a boy and two others were playing near the football ground at Kurbathang and found an unexploded mortar shell

Advertisement

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 19:28 IST

Kargil, India

The Ladakh administration announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured. (Photo: News18)
The Ladakh administration announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured. (Photo: News18)

A day after a boy was killed and two others were left injured in Kargil after an unexploded shell went off, the Indian army has started sanitizing the area near a football ground at Kurbathang. The shell was lying in the area since the Kargil war in 1999.

An official informed News18 that on the first day of the operation, seven unexploded shells were defused after Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra, contacted the army commander to request the immediate removal of mines and shells in the area.

“Two Bomb Disposal Teams from the Indian Army, led by officers of the 19 Engineering Regiment under the 8 Mountain Division, are sanitizing the area, with the civil administration overseeing the process," an official told News18.

Advertisement

On the first day of the operation, seven bombs were disposed of while Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Ghulam Muhanudin, other civil officers, and the Commanding Officer of the 19 Engineering Regiment from the 8 Mountain Division personally monitored the entire operation.

Local experts have been enlisted to help detect and locate any remaining shells and mines, as they are familiar with the area.

The incident occurred when a boy and two others were playing near the football ground at Kurbathang and found an unexploded mortar shell. The Ladakh administration announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.

RELATED NEWS

Many unexploded shells are believed to still be present in some areas.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ieshan WaniIeshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experienc...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 19:28 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 19:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures