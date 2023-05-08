Indian Army Rescues Stranded Tourists Near Zoji La Pass After Several Avalanches Hit Area | WATCH

The rescue and medical team of the Indian Army on Monday evacuated some tourists who were stranded along the Zoji La Pass following the occurrences of snow slides and minor avalanches in numerous areas. National Highway 1, which connects Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh, continues to remain closed due to multiple minor avalanches in the past few days.

Along with the Indian Army, teams of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police also pressed into action.

Earlier in the day, two vehicles skidded off the road and rolled down after an avalanche hit them on Zoji La Pass. The incident took place near Panimatha Captain Mode at Zojil Pass. Rescue teams immediately reached the spot to help the stranded tourists.

In another incident, a vehicle got stuck in the snow and could not move. In the video shared by news agency ANI, Army personnel can be seen clearing snow to move the vehicle from the avalanche-hit area.

Indian Army’s specially trained avalanche rescue team along with medical teams is involved in evacuating stranded tourists. Teams, equipped with emergency medical kit and all stores required for early rescue, are carrying out the necessary relief work, according to a statement by Army.

Earlier in the day, weather department officials said unseasonal snowfall in parts of Kashmir brought back the winter-like conditions in the Valley while several incidents of tourists and nomadic people getting stuck due to inclement weather were also reported.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Qazigund areas of the Valley received snowfall early in the morning, making the roads slippery, the officials said.

The weatherman has forecast improvement in weather conditions over the next 24 hours but warned of the possibility of cloudburst or lightning on Tuesday evening.

While the tourists were in for a pleasant surprise over the snowfall, the inclement weather caused hardships for the locals.

A group of eight tourists including women and children were rescued by police near Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund after their vehicle was stuck in snowfall in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Rainfall over the past 24 hours in most parts of the Valley, and snowfall in some areas, has sent the mercury plummeting and people had to pull out their winter clothes again.

(with inputs from PTI)

