The Indian Army has been actively exploring new technologies to improve its security and surveillance capabilities. In the last six months, the force has focused on unmanned platforms, issuing several Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for various aerial systems.

The latest addition to this trend is the RFP for 10 Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) with Ground Control System (GCS) and Remote Video Terminal (RVT) through Fast Track Procedure (FTP) under the emergency procurement process.

According to the official document, “Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) with Night visibility and target acquisition capability is an ideal multi-sensor system to carry out day and night, real-time reconnaissance, surveillance and Direction of Artillery Fire (DOOAF) of an area of interest."

The document further states that the system will provide high-resolution imagery to enable target detection, recognition, identification, and accurate location of adversary’s location, build-up, mortars, guns, vehicles and movement to troops during border management tasks and active operations. It will also facilitate accurate engagement and direction of artillery fire.

Amidst China’s utilisation of advanced drones and the employment of such platforms by Pakistan to promote cross-border terrorism, India is prioritising deploying UAV technology to address border security challenges. Most orders are being placed under the “Make in India" initiative.

The Indian Army has also requested Technical and Commercial Proposal to procure quantity 163 Logistic Drones (High Altitude 4000M) with accessories under emergency procurement through Fast Track Procedure in March. Another RFP was issued for 100 x Logistic Drone Heavy Weight and Light Weight.

Army’s Separate Cadre for Operating UAVs

“The Army is looking to create a separate cadre for operating its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and the proposal is under consideration as of now," a senior Army officer said.

India has several startups working for unmanned platforms, and the government’s initiative to promote Indian Companies and the “Aatmanirbharta approach has boosted this sector", he said.

The indigenous platform Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 (TAPAS BH-201) debuted in Aero India 2023 and created headlines. TAPAS is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAV developed in the country by Aeronautical Development Establishment and is in the production stage. This is expected to enhance India’s military preparedness further.

