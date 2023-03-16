Indian Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal's Bomdila, Search Op Launched for Pilots

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila is reported to have crashed after losing contact with the ATC. The number of casualties is yet to be known.

Lt. Col Vinay Banu Reddy and Major Jaynta A were on onboard the ill-fated Army Chopper, said Army sources.

Sources said the helicopter reportedly lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15 am on Thursday. The helicopter is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched.

“It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.

Cheetah is a five-seater helicopter and has a world record in high altitude flying.

Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing

A few days back, an Army helicopter with 20 airmen on board, had to make an emergency landing in Lohawat area of Jodhpur on March 12 due to some technical glitch.

The helicopter had taken off from Jodhpur airbase for Phalodi airbase.

A technical team fixed the glitch and the chopper was able to take off after about an hour’s delay to its destination.

According to Badri Prasad, Circle Inspector, Lohawat Police Station, two MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force had taken off from Jodhpur air force station for Phalodi air force station Sunday afternoon.

