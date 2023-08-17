WATCH | In Mid-sea Rescue, Indian Coast Guard Airlifts Chinese National Due to Health Emergency

The Indian Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man, after he suffered from cardiac arrest symptoms and chest pain in the middle of Arabian Sea in a night operation on Wednesday.

In a video of the rescue, posted by the Indian Coast Guard, the Chinese national is being airlifted by an Indian helicopter. He is then placed on a medical table, where he was provided oxygen and other first-aid support and was taken to a hospital later.

The man, identified as MV Dong Fang Kan, was rescued from 200 KMs mid-sea amid “challenging night conditions and extreme weather," the coast guard said on X, formally known as Twitter.

The Indian Coast Guard ALH MK-III conducted the operation, after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information about a crew member in a research vessel suffering from high-blood pressure.

The vessel was travelling from China to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).