Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Indian Coast Guard Ship Rescues Stranded Fishermen off Kochi

Indian Coast Guard Ship Rescues Stranded Fishermen off Kochi

All the eight crew were transferred back to boat and it was escorted safely to Munambam fishing harbour, the ICG statement added.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 23:24 IST

Rajkot, India

Indian Coast Guard rescuing 8 fishermen from fishing boat ‘Mariam’ in Arabian Sea on Saturday. (Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)
Indian Coast Guard rescuing 8 fishermen from fishing boat ‘Mariam’ in Arabian Sea on Saturday. (Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday rescued eight fishermen who got stranded in a sinking boat in the mid sea, 21 nautical miles west of Kochi.

ICG Ship Arnvesh and Coast Guard ALH undertook the rescue operation onboard sinking Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Mariyam, an ICG statement here said.

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • On receipt of distress information from MT Tilakkam, the ICG ship proceeded with maximum speed to render assistance, it said “The ship swiftly arrived datum and assessed the damage. All 8 crew of distressed IFB were recovered and after relentless efforts by ship staff of ICGS Arnvesh the flooding onboard fishing boat was controlled and the boat was made operational," it said.

    All the eight crew were transferred back to boat and it was escorted safely to Munambam fishing harbour, the ICG statement added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 29, 2023, 23:24 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 23:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App