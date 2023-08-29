Indian National Arrested for Carrying Rs 2.6 Million Without Proper Documents in Nepal: Police

A 26-year-old Indian national was arrested in Nepal on Tuesday for carrying 2.6 million Nepalese Rupees (INR 16.26 lakh) without proper documentation in the country’s Madhesh province, police said. Sumit Saha was arrested from the province’s Mahottari district while he was entering Nepal after crossing the open border. He had hidden the currency under the seat of his motorcycle.

“One Indian national named Sumit Saha has been arrested for carrying Rs 2.6 million Nepalese Rupee. He neither had proper documents nor could he explain what it was for," the police said. Ram Kumar Bhandari, the Assistant Sub-inspector of the Mahottari District Office, said that the police recovered the Nepali bank notes with denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 100 and Rs. 50 hidden under the motorcycle’s seat during a security check. The Indian national was handed over to the Mahottari District Revenue Office for further investigation into the matter.

