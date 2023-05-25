Indian Navy Achieves 'Historic Milestone' as MiG-29K Fighter Makes Night Landing on INS Vikrant | WATCH

In a remarkable feat hailed as a “historic milestone" by the Indian Navy, the MiG-29K fighter aircraft successfully undertook a night landing on the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy lauded the crew and naval pilots for their resolve, skill and professionalism during the “challenging" night landing trial.

The Indian Navy accomplished a significant milestone on Wednesday night when the ship was sailing through the waters of the Arabian Sea.

“The Indian Navy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. This is indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

“This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for the successful maiden night landing trials, calling the achievement a “testimony to the skills, perseverance and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and Naval pilots."

In a notable development back in February, both the Russian-origin MiG-29K and a prototype of the Naval variant of the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas successfully carried out day landings on the aircraft carrier.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally commissioned INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier. This landmark achievement propelled the country into an elite league of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers in the prestigious above 40,000 tonnes category.

With a strong focus on promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian Navy has emphasized the significant role of INS Vikrant. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 23,000 crore, the carrier boasts a state-of-the-art air defense network and formidable anti-ship missile systems. This technologically advanced vessel has the capacity to accommodate 30 fighter jets and helicopters.

At the commissioning ceremony of the vessel, Prime Minister Modi praised the vessel as a remarkable “floating city" that embodies India’s journey towards self-reliance in defense.

(With inputs from PTI)