Indian Navy Rescues 36 Fishermen Stranded in Bay of Bengal

The Navy on Saturday said it has rescued 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal.

The fishermen were rescued by Indian Naval Ship (INS) Khanjar, it added.

“Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, Mission Deployed in the Bay of Bengal, has safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

“The fishermen were onboard three fishing vessels, which were towed by INS Khanjar for more than 30 hours in challenging sea conditions," he said.

INS Khanjar was on an operational deployment in the Bay of Bengal.