Indian Origin Man in Singapore Charged with Murder Following Fatal Hotel Brawl

Indian Origin Man in Singapore Charged with Murder Following Fatal Hotel Brawl

Another six men were charged with rioting with deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 18:21 IST

Singapore, Singapore

Asvain appeared in court on Tuesday via video-link. If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty, the report said. (File photo/ANI)
Asvain appeared in court on Tuesday via video-link. If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty, the report said. (File photo/ANI)

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore was charged with murder on Tuesday, after a brawl that broke out in a hotel and entertainment area resulted in the death of a person.

Another six men were charged with rioting with deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Channel News Asia reported.

Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail on Sunday at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall, The Straits Times reported.

Asvain appeared in court on Tuesday via video-link. If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty, the report said.

    • The six men charged of rioting with a deadly weapon, if convicted, can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned. The seventh person, if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 22, 2023, 18:21 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 18:21 IST
