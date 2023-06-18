Inconsistent Details, Victim’s Bravery Led Indian Student to Plead Guilty, Say UK Cops

An Indian-origin student, who was arrested and sentenced to more than six years in jail for raping an “intoxicated" woman he met in a club last year, was brought to justice after an extensive trawl of CCTV and an Instagram message with the victim that led to his identification.

20-year-old Preet Vikal admitted rape and was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders’ institution, a release by South Wales police said on Friday.

CCTV Footage showed Preet Vikal carrying the “intoxicated" woman in his arms and across his shoulders through Cardiff city centre. He took the woman to his flat where he raped her in July last year.

Advertisement

The police said the victim provided officers with an account of what happened. “From the minute this was reported, we were absolutely 100 per cent committed to identifying the person responsible and bringing him to justice," said the police statement as quoted by NDTV.

Cops said the details provided by Vikal were found to be inconsistent during enquiries. “It was this, along with the continued bravery of the victim, that ultimately led to him pleading guilty," they said.

Preet Vikal, an engineering student, came across the woman while she was on a night out with friends in Cardiff city centre. “The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated. She stepped outside the club and encountered Preet Vikal. The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their groups," officials reportedly said.

“He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends," Detective Constable Nick Woodland said.