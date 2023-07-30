India's Anju, Now Fatima, Receives Land, Money As Gift From Pak Businessman For Converting to Islam

Indian woman, Anju who travelled to Pakistan to meet and marry her lover Nasrullah, was gifted a piece of land, Pakistan Rs 50,000 and other gifts by a Pakistani businessman. Mohsin Khan Abbasi, CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies gave her gifts as an encouragement for converting to Islam.

Abbasi said that his intention is to ensure that Anju faces no issues and feels at home in Pakistan. He said that his company decided to provide a plot of 272 square feet to Anju to build a house, an India Today report said.

“Another thing is when someone comes to a new place, the main problem is housing. Since we have a project running, we thought we can accomodate them here. Our board of directors approved it and we the plot in her name," Abbasi was heard saying in a video.

Abbasi further urged other businessmen, Pakistani government and the people of the country to support the newly married couple, Nasrullah and Fatima. He said that it is important to make Pakistan feel like home for her, adding that, she should feel valued after — she left her home and family in India — to marry Nasrullah and embrace Islam.

Following her travel to Pakistan, Anju’s husband Arvind Kumar said that they are not divorced yet and so she cannot get married there.

She claimed that she submitted divorce papers three years ago in Delhi but no such notice has reached him yet, he said. “On papers, she is still my wife. She cannot marry anyone else. The government should get the matter investigated," Arvind Kumar added.

Anju’s father, Gaya Prasad Thomas said that she is mentally disturbed and eccentric. He said that although she is free of nature, she would never get involved in anything like this.

The 34-year-old Anju, born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh was a resident of Alwar district. She became friends with the 29-year-old Pakistani national, Nasrullah on Facebook in 2019.

She travelled via te Wagah-Attari border to a remote village in the tribal province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrullah.

