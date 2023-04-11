Home » India » India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Excellent, But Immunity Provided Short-lived: Dr Rajeev Jayadevan

India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Excellent, But Immunity Provided Short-lived: Dr Rajeev Jayadevan

Dr Jayadevan, who is co-chairman of National IMA COVID Task Force, said vaccines and additional immune memory from surviving natural infection can provide protection from severe disease but not so much from the infection itself

Advertisement

Reported By: Sherine Elizabeth

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 15:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Though the immunity is short-lived, Dr Jayadevan highlighted the importance of vaccination. File pic/ANI
Though the immunity is short-lived, Dr Jayadevan highlighted the importance of vaccination. File pic/ANI

The country is once again seeing a rise in Covid cases, which has left some people wondering how effective are vaccines, the primary, secondary, and precaution doses. According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National IMA COVID Task Force, India’s vaccination coverage is excellent, but the immunity provided is short-lived.

“Vaccination coverage in India is excellent. In addition, most individuals have additional immune memory from surviving natural infection, sometimes on multiple occasions. This provides good protection from severe disease among those who get infected. This category of protection is long-term and durable. However, the immunity provided is short-lived," said Dr Jayadevan.

He further stated that even after taking vaccines, people get positive.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately the immunity provided by vaccination or natural infection against infection is short-lived, which is why repeat infections keep occurring, especially when we let our guard down and newer versions of the virus, like XBB.1.16 appear," he said.

RELATED NEWS

The vaccines are effective but only to reduce the severity of the infection and not to stop it from happening, said Dr Jayadevan. He also underscored that the situation is not worrisome at the moment. The XBB.1.16 variant is not pathogenic to lungs, unlike other variants such as omicron and delta, but it is highly transmissible. The positivity rates in Delhi and Kerala are not worrisome until the cases are not cluster cases or people in large parts of one area are getting infected; this will lead to hospitals being overburdened, he said.

Dr Jayadevan added, “The IMA did a study where 30% of participants who had taken a third dose also got infected in the third wave, but they also used N95 masks, compared to 45% who did not receive a 3rd dose (groups cannot be directly compared as this was not a randomised study, but shows that a booster dose does not necessarily stop a wave)."

Though the immunity is short-lived, Dr Jayadevan highlighted the importance of vaccination. “For someone who is unvaccinated with this subvariant, it could lead to pneumonia in the person…Hence, it becomes important for individuals to get themselves vaccinated," he said.

India’s active Covid caseload currently stands at 37,093. In the past 24 hours, 5,676 new cases were recorded in the country.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 11, 2023, 15:37 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 15:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About