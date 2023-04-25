Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackSame-sex MarriageChrisann PereiraBengal Ram Navami ClashesOperation Kaveri
Home » India » 'India's First Village': BRO Puts Up Signboard on Entrance of Uttarakhand Village on Indo-China Border

'India's First Village': BRO Puts Up Signboard on Entrance of Uttarakhand Village on Indo-China Border

Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 17:34 IST

Dehradun, India

Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country, the Chief Minister said. (Image: Twitter/Pushkar Singh Dhami)
Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country, the Chief Minister said. (Image: Twitter/Pushkar Singh Dhami)

The Border Roads Organisation has put up a signboard at the entrance of Uttarakhand’s Mana village on the India-China border reading ‘India’s first village’.

“Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Tweet.

During a visit to the Chamoli village in October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said border villages of the country are its first villages and not the last as they are usually called.

“Our government is always dedicated to the all-round development of the border areas," Dhami said.

Advertisement

Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 25, 2023, 17:34 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 17:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Figure-hugging Cutout Green Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos