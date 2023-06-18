'India's Foreign Policy Shows Balance': Ex-US State Secy Kissinger Says 'Old World Powers Are Fading'

Henry Kissinger, the former American secretary of state expressed high regard for India’s foreign policies calling it “balanced". In an assessment of political dynamics, Kissinger stressed that old world powers are fading and new ones are rising.

An interview of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar with The Economist mentioned the former American secretary of state’s praise for India’s foreign policy, quoting him saying, “I have very high regard for the way the Indians conduct their foreign policy now because it shows balance."

Taking about the changes in Indian diplomacy in the last few decades, Kissinger had opined that India has added economic heft to its vast populace, looking at the US and its allies as an economic opportunity. The former US State Secretary, however, pointed out that India’s desire for defence and security ties has grown, especially following border clashes with China in 2020.

Kissinger also highlighted India’s close ties to Russia in the context, saying New Delhi refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv.

Kissinger particularly expressed his high opinions on EAM S Jaishankar calling him the “practicing political leader who is quite close to my views".

On the other hand, EAM S Jaishankar, in the interview with The Economist, called the “transformation of India-US relationship" a “big change in my professional life".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is set to embark on his first official state visit to the US on June 20, where he will attend a host of events- including a state dinner at the White House and a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.