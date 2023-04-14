India's Health & Infra Gets Thumbs-Up, Many Feel Padma Awards More Democratised: News18 Survey

India has seen significant improvement in health and infra in the past decade, followed by education and jobs, feel respondents to an online survey conducted by News18 in the run-up to the Rising India Summit.

The results of the poll also revealed that most of the respondents feel State honours like the Padma Awards have become more democratised in the past decade, with a greater number of ordinary Indians finding recognition for exemplary work.

When it comes to figures, on Instagram, 30 per cent respondents said India had seen significant improvement in governance in Infra & Health, while 24 per cent voted in favour of Education & Jobs. Women’s welfare got 16 per cent votes while the remaining 30 per cent voted for all of the above.

On Twitter, 44.10 per cent respondents voted for Infra & Health, 8.60 per cent for Education & Jobs, 4.30 per cent for Women’s Welfare and 43 per cent for all of the above.

Asked about the Padma Awards and recognition to ordinary Indians, 50 per cent on Instagram said the prestigious honour had definitely become more democratised; 19 per cent said ‘Somewhat’; 16 per cent chose ‘No’ and 15 per cent said ‘Can’t Say’. On Twitter, the figures were 83.10 per cent, 2.80 per cent, 9.90 per cent and 4.20 per cent respectively.

The last question, which was asked only on Twitter, was if government policies can make India a manufacturing superpower. A resounding 57.90 per cent said ‘Yes’, 10.50 per cent said ‘Maybe’ and 31.60 per cent said ‘Needs Improvement’.

News18’s Rising India Initiative — with the essence of promoting thought leadership at its core — focussed on acquainting the country with critical conversations, many innovations and what the future holds. Held in New Delhi on March 29 and 30, the summit was themed ‘The Heroes of Rising India’ and celebrated the remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’.

The mega event — presented by Poonawalla Fincorp, in partnership with Hindustan Times, in association with RIL, Digital Partner Havells and Social Innovation partner M3M Foundation — was graced by Honourable Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and was the who’s who of politics, sports, entertainment and the corporate world share their thoughts on one stage.

