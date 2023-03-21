Home » India » Indigenously Developed Quadrivalent HPV Vaccine May Be Considered for Introduction in UIP: Centre

Indigenously Developed Quadrivalent HPV Vaccine May Be Considered for Introduction in UIP: Centre

The introduction and nationwide scale-up is planned in a phased manner over a period of three to four years subject to the availability of sufficient vaccine doses

The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that India is soon going to receive HPV vaccination to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. (Image: Shutterstock)
The indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the Universal Immunisation programme (UIP) as a two-dose regimen for adolescent girls aged 9-14 years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In June 2022, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the UIP with “a one-time catch-up for 9–14-year-old adolescent girls followed by routine introduction at 9 years."

This was based on fresh evidence on disease burden, evidence on the effectiveness of the single dose of HPV vaccine, clinical trial data and experience of the Government of Sikkim on the introduction of the vaccine.

“The indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the UIP as a two-dose regimen as indicated in the product insert. Immunization of boys is recommended once 80 per cent routine immunization coverage is achieved in girls," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The introduction and nationwide scale-up is planned in a phased manner over a period of three to four years subject to the availability of sufficient vaccine doses, Pawar said.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the major causes of cervical cancer.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

