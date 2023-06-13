Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike on Arrival at Delhi Airport

IndiGo in its statement said that its flight 6E-6183 operating from Kolkata to Delhi had experienced a tail strike during landing in Delhi

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 14:45 IST

Delhi, India

According to an IndiGo statement, the operating crew has been off-rostered pending investigation (File photo/News18)
An IndiGo aircraft suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 11, prompting aviation safety regulator DGCA to order a probe into the incident, a senior DGCA official said on Tuesday.

The airline has also grounded the operating crew on the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the official said.

IndiGo in a statement confirmed the incident.

"On June 11, IndiGo aircraft A321Neo while operating flight 6E-6183 to Delhi from Kolkata was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi," the official said.

According to the official, the flight was uneventful till approach to land at Delhi, however, during approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go around, the DGCA official said.

During the go-around maneuver, the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages, according to the official, who added that the operating crew has been off-rostered pending investigation.

IndiGo in its statement said that its flight 6E-6183 operating from Kolkata to Delhi had experienced a tail strike during landing in Delhi.

    • The airline, however, did not share how many passengers were on board the mishap-hit aircraft.

    The aircraft was declared grounded at Delhi for necessary assessment and repairs, it said, adding that the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 13, 2023, 14:45 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 14:45 IST
