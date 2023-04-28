Indigo Flight Delay Leaves Passengers Stranded For Over 6 Hours, Airline Responds | WATCH

Amid a series of delays in commercial flights across the country, another incident of untimely delay in the Indigo flight was reported on Thursday.

A Delhi-bound flight was delayed for more than 4-5 hours due to bad weather. Flight 6E2518 from Mumbai to Delhi departed later than scheduled due to the arrival of another incoming aircraft and bad weather.

The subsequent processes of clearances required from Authorities and the arrangement of the fresh crew to operate the flight as per guidelines also took time causing further delays. The passengers were served with food as the flight was being prepared, the airline said.

Indigo released a statement on the matter.

Advertisement

“Flight 6E2518 from Mumbai to Delhi departed late due to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft because of bad weather. The subsequent processes of clearances required from Authorities and the arrangement of the fresh crew to operate the flight as per guidelines also took time causing further delays. The passengers were served with food as the flight was being prepared. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement read.

However, the delay left passengers angry and demanding compensation for the inconvenience.

The videos emerging from the site show passengers demanding compensation as the flight was delayed due to the unavailability of a pilot.

In the videos, passengers can be seen demanding to see the captain or someone in the authority while arguing how why the airline does not have an extra pilot for such exigencies.

Advertisement

Another passenger can be seen complaining about his wife’s health as the airline continues to delay departure timing. The man can be seen telling the airline staff that his wife was pregnant and was in the hospital while he was made to wait for 5 hours.

Angry passengers can also be seen saying that Indigo gave them no substantial response on the operation of the flight and made them sit idle for more than 6 hours.

Read all the Latest India News here