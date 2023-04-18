Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
IndiGo Plane Suffers Tail Strike During Landing In Nagpur; No Injuries, Aircraft Grounded

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 09:43 IST

Nagpur, India

As per IndiGo Airline, no injuries were reported in the incident (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
An IndiGo airline flight from Mumbai suffered a tail strike while landing in Nagpur recently. The incident took place on April 14 as flight 6E 203 was landing at Nagpur Airport, the airline said in a statement.

As per the airline, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the aircraft has been grounded at Nagpur for assessment and necessary repairs.

“Flight 6E 203 from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur on 14th April. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated," IndiGo said in a statement.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

first published: April 18, 2023, 09:40 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 09:43 IST
