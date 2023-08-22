Mumbai-Ranchi Flyer Dies Mid-air After Vomiting Blood, IndiGo Makes Emergency Landing in Nagpur

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled landing at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after a 62-year-old passenger started vomiting blood mid-flight.

The male passenger, Devanand Tiwari, was rushed to a medical college in Nagpur after the medical emergency on Monday evening but was declared brought dead. He was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital.

“He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said in a statement. The passenger began vomiting blood around 8pm, following which the pilot-in-command took a call to land at Nagpur.

In a statement, the IndiGo Airline said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

The incident comes four days after a 40-year-old IndiGo pilot died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport. Captain Manoj Subramanyam, who was going to operate the airline’s Nagpur-Pune flight, fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around noon of August 17, officials said.

Prima facie, he died of “cardiac arrest following sudden unexpected loss of heart function", KIMS-Kingsway Hospital, where the pilot was rushed, had said.

Aejaz Shami, spokesperson of the hospital, had said their emergency team administered him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he did not respond. Subramanyam was declared brought dead at the hospital.