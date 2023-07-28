IndiGo Penalised By DGCA, Asked to Pay Rs 30 Lakh Fine. Here's Why

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo due to four tail strikes in 6 months. During audit of the incidents, government’s civil aviation body found deficiency in IndiGo’s training and engineering procedure.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier suspended the licenses of an IndiGo captain for three months and a co-pilot for one month following an incident involving a tail strike during landing at the Ahmedabad airport, a senior official told IANS.

The suspension comes as a stern response to the aviation mishap that occurred on June 15, where flight 6E6595 en route from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike upon landing.

Advertisement

“IndiGo flight 6E6595, operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," Indigo had said in a statement.