IndiGo Pilot Collapses and Dies at Nagpur Boarding Gate Moments Before Pune Flight

An IndiGo pilot collapsed and died at the Nagpur boarding gate on Thursday morning, just before he was about to operate a flight to Pune. At approximately 12 noon, the 40-year-old pilot, scheduled to operate the airline’s Nagpur-Pune flight, experienced a collapse while seated within the security hold area, as per reports.

Initial findings suggest that his demise resulted from a “sudden cardiac arrest," as indicated by KIMS-Kingsway Hospital, where he was swiftly transported. Aejaz Shami, the hospital’s spokesperson told PTI that their emergency team administered CPR, albeit with no positive response.

The pilot was pronounced brought dead upon his arrival at the hospital.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier stated stated that the pilot had operated two sectors yesterday: Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, in the early morning hours between 3 am and 7 am.

IndiGo has released a statement expressing grief. “We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," it read.