IndiGo Plane from Varanasi Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 23:22 IST

Delhi, India

A source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi. (File Photo: Reuters)
An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 22, 2023, 23:22 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 23:22 IST
