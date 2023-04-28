Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » IndiGo to Operate Flights from Jeddah to Delhi, Bengaluru Under Operation Kaveri

IndiGo to Operate Flights from Jeddah to Delhi, Bengaluru Under Operation Kaveri

The airline will be operating two flights to bring more than 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend, according to a statement

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 22:28 IST

New Delhi, India

A321 aircraft will be used to operate these flights on April 28 and 30. (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
A321 aircraft will be used to operate these flights on April 28 and 30. (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

IndiGo on Friday said it will operate chartered flights from Jeddah to the national capital and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri.

The airline will be operating two flights to bring more than 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend, according to a statement.

A321 aircraft will be used to operate these flights on April 28 and 30. They will be operated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Bengaluru.

“IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights," the statement said.

Advertisement

Under Operation Kaveri, India on Friday brought back 754 people from strife-torn Sudan.

The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 28, 2023, 22:28 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 22:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures