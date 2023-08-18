Indore: 2 Killed, 6 Injured After Guard Open Fires Following Argument Over Pet Dogs | On Cam

In a shocking incident, a man fired shots at his neighbours following an argument over pet dogs, killing at least two people and injuring six others in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The incident took place around 10 pm in Krishna Bagh colony under the Khajrana police station area, after the accused’s dog fought with his neighbour’s dog.

The video of the incident is doing rounds of social media, where, the man, dressed in shorts and a vest, can be seen firing shots from a gun from his balcony at his neighbours.

The man has been identified as Rajpal Rajawat, who works as a security guard at a bank. He was later arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police, and his double-barrel 12-bore gun was seized.

“A man was walking his dog and his dog fought with his neighbour’s dog and this led to a scuffle between the owners, some people gathered there due to the fight. The man suddenly went to his house and brought a gun and opened fire. Two people were killed and six are undergoing treatment. The man was arrested and further probe is underway", said Amrendra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

Two persons, identified as Vimal (35) and Rahul Verma (28), were killed in the firing, while six others were injured and they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

According to Singh, there was no previous enmity between Rajawat and his neighbour and the firing incident was a fallout of the fight between the pet dogs.