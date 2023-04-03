Indore Tragedy: Demolition Drive at Temple Complex After 36 Die in Ram Navami Mishap

A demolition drive was launched to remove encroachments from a temple complex in Indore after at least 36 people died four days ago. The local administration was sent to the location to move idols of deities to another shrine.

The operation was launched at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple complex in Patel Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The operation was conducted in the presence of heavy police security and barricades were placed on roads leading to the temple, officials told PTI.

Officials said action was being taken to remove encroachments from about 10,000 square feet of land around the temple premises following the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, a temple priest present on the spot told PTI that prayers were offered to idols at the temple according to rituals. They were shifted to Kantafod temple.

Following the incident last Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said.

Two accused are facing charges over unsafe construction work done by putting a roof over the stepwell, due to which 36 people lost their lives, officials said.

“The Indore Municipal Corporation ordered the trust to remove the illegal construction at the temple complex, but the trust did not obey the order," he said.

Ram Navami Tragedy

A slab constructed on top of an ancient well collapsed during a ‘havan’ program held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore city on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during a religious program on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple. There were dozens of devotees sitting on a slab that covered the ancient well. Notwithstanding the weight of the crowd, the slab collapsed at around 12 noon.

Nearly 30-35 devotees reportedly fell into the well, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said citing eyewitness accounts.

(With PTI Inputs)

