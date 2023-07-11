Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in J-K's Rajouri; Terrorist Killed

A terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Alert troops detected suspicious movement of a group of terrorists near the LoC in the Nowshera sector on Monday night, defence spokesman Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

The movement of the infiltrators was kept under constant observation and when they reached the fencing, they were challenged and a gunfight ensued, he said.

One terrorist was seen falling near the LoC while two others were injured and they were seen taking cover in the jungle, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

The thick jungle and foliage besides the inclement weather helped the injured terrorists to escape, he added.

Additional troops were moved in and the area around the incident site was cordoned off, Lt Col Bartwal said.