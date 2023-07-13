Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Inmate Killed, Three Injured in a Clash Between Prisoners in Punjab

One of the inmates succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Amritsar while three injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and is now out of danger

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 22:20 IST

Kapurthala, India

The two groups clashed over some old enmity. (Image: News18)

An inmate was killed and three others were injured in a clash between two groups in the Modern jail here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajpal Singh Sandhu, said Singh succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Amritsar while three injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and stated to be out of danger.

    • The two groups clash over some old enmity, Sandhu said, adding that police are investigating the case.

    Meanwhile, the injured inmates told media persons in the local civil hospital that they were asleep in their barracks in the morning when some inmates attacked them with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 22:20 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 22:20 IST
