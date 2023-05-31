Mumbai police have registered a case against the owner of a Ranchi grooming institute after a model from Bihar accused him of sexual harassment and blackmailing her. In her complaint, the Mumbai-based model said her ordeal started in 2020 when she joined the accused Tanveer Akhtar Mohd Lake Khan’s modelling agency.

The victim, in her complaint to the Mumbai police, said that she is a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and went to Ranchi in connection with a modelling workshop, which is where she came in contact with the accused who has repeatedly “raped her since 2021 and threatened and blackmailed her."

When the harassment became unbearable, she moved to Mumbai. However, the accused continued to harass her following which she filed a complaint with Versova Police.

She said the accused had also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone.

The case was registered at Mumbai’s Versova police station under sections 376(2)(N), 328,506,504,323 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act against Tanveer Akhtar Mohd Lake Khan, based on the model’s complaint.

The model said it was only after watching ‘The Kerala Story’ that she got motivated to register a complaint against the accused.

“All this started in the year 2020 when I joined his modelling agency. Earlier he told me that his name is Yash but after 4 months, I got to know that his real name is Tanveer Akhtar. He is sending my pictures to my family members and commenting on my social media posts. He also tried to kill me in Mumbai. After watching the film ‘The Kerala Files’, I got motivated to register a complaint against him," the model told News18.

Officials said that the case has been transferred to Ranchi Police.

The woman said that she wanted to go to Mumbai to pursue her modelling career but the accused started asking her to “change religion" and marry him. She said he also exerted pressure to change her name.

The woman said the accused had also exerted pressure on her to come to Bangkok for shooting and when she refused threatened to make some pictures viral.

The victim said he sent some objectionable photos to her brother and mother and she decided to end her life but was dissuaded from doing so by an acquaintance.

The victim said she reluctantly agreed to go to Bangkok where the accused again raped her.

The woman said she later came to Mumbai but the accused kept harassing her.

The victim said that she had lodged a police complaint earlier but the accused gave an affidavit that he will not harass her and requested her to take back the complaint.

In her complaint, the victim said that after she refused to accede to the demands of the accused, he created fake IDs in her name and has been posting objectionable photos and sending objectionable messages to harass her.

The victim said in her complaint the accused had also threatened to kill her and her family members.

(With ANI Inputs)