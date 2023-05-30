On Instagram, Delhi Murder Accused Wrote About 'Love for Dark Life' with Pics of Hookah, Moose Wala

Twenty-year-old Sahil, who killed his 16-year-old ‘girlfriend’ in Delhi by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death, reportedly had an Instagram account that spoke about his love for “dark life", alcohol, friends and mother.

His profile also shows him smoking hookah with slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Selfmade’ playing in the background. Some reports mentioned a profile named ‘Sahil Khan’, which they claim is of the accused.

News18, however, cannot independently verify if it is the Instagram account of the same 20-year-old accused or if it was handled by him. This account is public and has posts of the man with his friend.

The Instagram account description reads: “love you dark life… daru lover… Yaaron ki yari… sab per Bhari… 5 July… Love you mom". Sahil Khan last posted a picture six weeks ago, where he can be seen with a group of boys smoking hookah as Sidhu Moose Wala’s song plays in the background. In his post, he also tagged a person who goes by the name ‘@pardeep.yadav.5165’ on Instagram.

Other posts on the account are also similar with hookah and Punjabi music. A story highlighted a year ago shows Sahil condoling the death of Sidhu Moose Wala. “Rip Paaji," he wrote with a picture of the Punjabi singer.

Sahil had been staying with his parents and three sisters at a rented house in a colony in Shahbad Dairy area for the last two years. He worked as an AC and fridge mechanic and his father Sarfaraz was into welding grills.

Their landlord said that the murder accused was an “ordinary man" who kept to himself and never indulged in any argument or fight with anyone in his locality.

“He was an ordinary man. He kept to himself, went to work, returned home. In these two years, I have never seen him nor his family fighting nor indulging in any kind of argument or fight with anyone here. I never got any complaint against him from any of our neighbours," Ramphool, Sahil’s landlord, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Soon after the incident, he locked his house and decamped with his entire family. Ramphool was unaware about Sahil’s brutal act till Monday morning, when he saw the video of the killing.

The incident has drawn massive outrage from all quarters with public and politicians alike expressing disbelief at the broad daylight carnage.

According to police, Sahil and Sakshi, the victim, were in a “relationship" but had had a fight on Saturday. Sakshi had gone shopping Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend’s child when she was accosted by Sahil in the densely populated neighbourhood, police said.

A nearly 90-second video clip of the incident that was shared online showed Sahil pinning the girl to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her, and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

As Sahil stabbed the girl, people stood frozen with disbelief or simply walked on having decided not to intervene.

The video showed Sahil walking away from the victim in a casual manner only to turn back and again and hit her with a slab before leaving the scene.

“He did not look like someone who could do this. He appeared like any other ordinary man. I was totally shocked when I saw the murder footage. I could not believe my eyes when I saw Sahil killing the girl so brutally," Ramphool said.

“It’s hard to digest that he is the same man who had been living as tenant in my house for two years," he said. His relatives visited the house sometimes, but he never saw Sahil interacting with them, Ramphool added.

(With inputs from PTI)