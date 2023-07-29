International Tiger Day: Big Cat Population in Odisha Goes Down to 20 from 28

The tiger population in Odisha has come down to 20 from the previous figure of 28, according to a report released by the Centre on the occasion of International Tiger Day on July 29.

The estimated tiger population in Odisha is now 20 (ranging between 17-24) from the previous figure of 28 (ranging between 26-30) in 2018, said the report released at Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. The report is based on the tiger census conducted across the country by the Centre in 2021-22.

Tiger Population Doubles in Simlipal Tiger Reserve

According to the report, the big cat population at the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has gone up to 16 from the previously estimated figure of 8 in 2018. Similipal has been recognized as one of the 12 best-managed tiger reserves in India, the report added.