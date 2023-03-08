Home » India » International Women's Day: Govt Will Keep Working to Further Women's Empowerment, Says PM

International Women's Day: Govt Will Keep Working to Further Women's Empowerment, Says PM

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.

Modi also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'. (File Photo: PTI)
On International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment.

“Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

