Intruder Apprehended on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Defence sources said that Usman tried to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Tarkundi area of the LoC in Rajouri district

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:45 IST

Rajouri, India

The intruder has been identified as Muhammad Usman of Kotli district in Pakistan occupied part of J&K (Representational Image/PTI)
An intruder was apprehended by the Army on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The intruder has been identified as Muhammad Usman of Kotli district in Pakistan occupied part of J&K.

“After noticing suspicious movement, the intruder was detained. He is being questioned nowa, sources said.

first published: May 15, 2023, 10:45 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 10:45 IST
